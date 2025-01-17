While Andy Reid offered dad advice to Patrick Mahomes, the Kansas City Chiefs hoped the bye week would help them get over injuries for their Divisional Round showdown against the Texans. And the Chiefs got their wish as the their stars are all good to go for the playoff clash against the Texans, according to a post on X by Tom Pelissero.

#Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes (ankle), RB Isiah Pacheco (rib), DL Chris Jones (calf) and T D.J. Humphries (hamstring) are all off the injury report and good to go. WR Mecole Hardman, who remains on IR, is doubtful.

First and foremost for the Chiefs’ Super Bowl three-peat hopes, Mahomes seems to be back in the saddle. Mahomes has made surprisingly strong recoveries before, including earlier this season to play against the Texans. Reid said Mahomes is amazing in that regard, according to usatoday.com.

“I've been through it with him before and he amazes me every time he does it,” Reid said. “He's so mentally tough. It's a mindset he has going into it. Where he was a few days ago, I'd probably say it was a long shot. He's done well with it.”

Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes should have reinforcements

Along with the aforementioned players, the Chiefs plan to activate starting cornerback Jaylen Watson off injured reserve to play against the Texans, according to espn.com. Watson broke his ankle in Week 7.

“He's worked tremendously hard to get himself to this point first of all,” Reid said. “And we will just see how that goes as far as the game reps and all that. But he sure has worked hard to get himself even to this point right here.”

Every little bit helps, and it adds to the Texans’ challenge. Head coach Demeco Ryans said his team knows Mahomes is a problem, even just getting a sack on him, according to athlonsports.com.

“He does a good job of getting the ball out,” Ryans said. “They do a good job of getting all five eligibles out as well. And if a check down is there, he's not afraid to take the short pass. And that's what makes him very unique. He won't hold onto the ball long just to hit a deep pass down the field. He'll take what you give him.

“Even though you apply pressure, you still have to be sticky in coverage. Because the ball will come out in the short area very quickly. So, we'll try to mix it up as always. We try to mix it up as much as we … have to remain sound in coverage. Even if you're getting pressure on him, understand you still have to cover these guys twice because he's going to make a move, make a guy miss, and still, he can create in the pocket.”