In a scene that might have left many coaches either bewildered or amused, Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid's reaction to quarterback Patrick Mahomes' audacious behind-the-back pass was surprisingly muted, bordering on indifferent, during a preseason match with the Detroit Lions.

The Chiefs narrowly lost the game 24-23, but one of the more memorable moments came when Mahomes, faced with a miscommunication with tight end Travis Kelce, opted to execute a risky and unconventional throw. Rolling to his right and realizing Kelce had run the wrong route, Mahomes flicked the ball behind his back, connecting with Kelce for an eight-yard gain and a first down.

Caught on the broadcast's mic, Reid's reaction immediately after the play was pragmatically brief. “Where we at? Ok. Let's go,” he said, quickly focusing on the next play. This understated response to such a spectacular play adds a humorous note to Reid's usually stoic sideline demeanor.

Andy Reid's stoic response to Patrick Mahomes' trick play in Chiefs' loss to the Lions

Reid later provided some insights that shed light on his nonchalant reaction. “I heard he blamed Kelce, but that’s alright. He does it in practice every day, and I’m alright as long as it’s a completion,” Reid remarked, as reported by USA Today.

He downplayed the uniqueness of the throw by comparing it to frequent occurrences in another sport: “Listen, they do it in basketball every game, several times in every game… It’s not that big of a deal behind the back,” Reid explained. “I don’t think I have [seen it before in a game], but I see it every day in practice.”

Reid also clarified the narrative around the supposed blame Mahomes placed on Kelce. “I know he threw Kelce under the bus. I know he said it was Kelce’s fault.” Reid continued. “I heard all that. It wasn’t. They play off of each other.”

Reid's composed and almost humorous indifference to Mahomes' flamboyant play highlights a coaching philosophy that seems to prioritize the bigger picture over momentary theatrics. While Mahomes' creativity and Kelce's adaptability on the field can dazzle fans and disrupt opponents, Reid remains focused on the overall strategy and execution of the game plan.