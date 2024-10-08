The Kansas City Chiefs put on a vintage performance on Monday Night Football. Kansas City cruised past New Orleans en route to a 26-13 victory that featured names from the team's past iterations. It may not have been the plan heading into the season, but the Chiefs are finding new ways to keep their winning streak alive.

The Chiefs were led by Juju Smith-Schuster and Kareem Hunt on Monday night. These are two players who previously played for the Chiefs and then moved on to other teams before returning to Kansas City. A pair of statistics related to Monday's game shows just how good these players were. It also speaks to how well the Chiefs were able to prepare them for success on such short notice.

Both Smith-Schuster and Hunt had impressive performances that they haven't had in several seasons.

JuJu Smith-Schuster had 130 receiving yards on Monday, which was the most he's had in an NFL game since the 2020-21 Wild Card round with the Steelers. This was a staggering 1,366 days ago, per ESPN's Benjamin Solak.

Kareem Hunt had a similarly historic performance. Hunt ran for 102 rushing yards, the most he's had in a game since the 2020 season with the Browns. That game was 1,422 days ago.

Both Smith-Schuster and Hunt are recent additions to the Chiefs. Smith-Schuster signed with the Chiefs in late August, while Hunt joined the practice squad earlier this season after Isiah Pacheco's injury.

Smith-Schuster, Hunt celebrate Chiefs' impressive victory over the Saints on Monday Night Football

The Chiefs may be riddled with injuries on offense, but they can still scheme up a potent attack.

Kansas City put up 460 yards of offense led by RB Kareem Hunt and WR JuJu Smith-Schuster on Monday Night Football.

Hunt celebrated his glorious return to Kansas City after the game. He started his career with the Chiefs, so it was a special night for him.

“It was a great feeling to get back in the end zone. I missed it very much,” Hunt said just a few weeks after joining the team to replace an injured Isiah Pacheco. “That's why I threw up a heart. To show my love for Kansas City.”

Smith-Schuster is also happy to be back in Kansas City after a short stint in New England.

“It’s pretty cool to get the band back together,” Smith-Schuster said. “Man, I’m telling you, there is no place like this. What we have here is special. It’s unreal.”

The Chiefs have a week off with their bye coming in Week 6. Next up for Kansas City is a trip to San Francisco in Week 7 for a Super Bowl rematch.