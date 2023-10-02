Taylor Swift does seem to be the gift that keeps on giving for the Kansas City Chiefs. For the second week in a row (and the second time this season overall), the reigning Super Bowl champions eked out a victory while Tay Tay was watching the game in the building. With Swift watching Sunday night's game at MetLife Stadium, the Chiefs recorded a 23-20 win over Zach Wilson and the New York Jets.

That means Kansas City is undefeated when she's watching Travis Kelce and the Chiefs in person, as pointed out by Stat Muse.

The Chiefs are undefeated when Taylor Swift is in the building. pic.twitter.com/dr2qHX81lm — StatMuse (@statmuse) October 2, 2023

Regardless of how you feel about the budding romance between Swift and Kelce, it's hard to deny that it's completely given the Chiefs' popularity a major popularity boost, which was to be expected, given the clout that the 12-time Grammy winner wields and the fact that Kansas City is a dynastic NFL franchise that just won the Super Bowl a season ago.

Kelce led the Chiefs with 60 receiving yards on six catches and nine targets against the Jets, though, he was not able to come down with a touchdown. Mahomes was not at his best but did just enough to thwart the surprisingly competitive Jets. The Chiefs quarterback threw for 203 yards and a touchdown with a pair of interceptions on 18-for-30 completions.

Whether Swift will be watching the Chiefs again in Week 5 when Kansas City visits Kirk Cousins and the Minnesota Vikings in the Twin Cities is something that remains to be confirmed, but she should be able to attend more games in the future.