The Kansas City Chiefs Week 4 game against the New York Jets was supposed to be an epic matchup between Patrick Mahomes and Aaron Rodgers on Sunday Night Football. Now that Zach Wilson is under center, the Chiefs-Jets game is expected to be a one-sided affair. Our Chiefs Week 4 predictions, however, suggest that the game could be more competitive than the betting odds might have observers believe.

It's easy to see why the Chiefs are such heavy favorites in Week 4. Kansas City is still less than nine months removed from winning the Super Bowl. Patrick Mahomes remains the best quarterback in the NFL, on track to go down as one of the greatest players of all time. The Chicago Bears were reminded of those facts when they were embarrassed by the Chiefs 41-10 in Week 3.

The Chiefs-Jets game couldn't come at a worse time for New York. The Jets are reeling are two straight losses, during each of which Rodgers' presence was sorely missed. The 2023 season is going to quickly get away from the Jets if they aren't careful. What New York needs is a matchup with a middling opponent, not a game against a team that's made five straight AFC Championship Game appearances.

The Chiefs are 8.5-point road favorites at FanDuel Sportsbook. Kansas City has -420 odds to win straight up. The Jets have +330 odds to pull off the upset in front of Taylor Swift and close to 20 million television viewers.

Let's make some bold Chiefs predictions for Week 4. Note that these are bold predictions. It's unlikely that each prediction will prove to be correct, but they have a better chance of happening than what the odds indicate.

2. Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes will have fewer than 250 passing yards, and Kansas City will score fewer than three touchdowns

The Chiefs' early-season struggles seemed to disappear with their dominant win over the Bears. The final score didn't accurately reflect just how much Kansas City dominated the game. The Chiefs had 41 points with 22 minutes remaining and could've run up the score like the Miami Dolphins had done a few hours earlier in their 70-point performance.

The Jets are better than the Bears. The two defenses aren't comparable. Chicago has a bottom-five defense by just about every metric. Only the Denver Broncos have given up more points per game than the Bears. New York's defense is among the best in football. The secondary is the unit's strength. Mac Jones had nowhere to go with the football on most of his attempts at MetLife Stadium last week. While the Bears rank dead last with one sack and nine quarterback hits, the Jets have a chance to at least put some pressure on Mahomes.

Kansas City scored 38 total points in the first two weeks, a reflection of the team's wide receiving corps. The Chiefs dropped numerous passes in the season opener when Travis Kelce was sidelined with a knee injury. In Week 2, Kansas City was held to 17 points by a Jacksonville Jaguars defense that won't be confused with an elite unit. Andy Reid and Mahomes will have the offense humming come playoff time like they always do. But there could be some speed bumps ahead, particularly when facing defenses like the Jets.

Mahomes has -225 odds at FanDuel to throw for at least 250 yards. The Chiefs have -196 odds to score at least three touchdowns.

1. The Chiefs and Jets will combine for fewer than 31.5 points

There's little chance that the Jets will have some kind of offensive explosion in Week 4. Maybe Joe Namath shouldn't have blasted Wilson publicly in the way that he did, but he wasn't exactly wrong. Wilson isn't good enough to be a starting quarterback in the NFL. His 467 passing yards, 52.4% completion rate and four interceptions this season are enough evidence to determine that the quarterback hasn't improved in Year No. 3.

Wilson isn't the only reason why the Jets' offense has been one of the league's worst. Fears about New York's offensive line have been realized. Outside of Garrett Wilson, the Jets' weapons aren't as dangerous as the preseason hype would have you believe.

Kansas City's defense was overlooked before the start of the 2023 season. The unit has given up no more than 14 points to the opposing offense in all three games. Considering New York hasn't scored more than 16 points in regulation, Wilson and the Jets shouldn't be the team that breaks Kansas City's streak.

If the Chiefs aren't going to score more than two touchdowns and the Jets' offense is going to struggle, Sunday's game won't feature many total points. Under the alternate total of 31.5 in the Chiefs-Jets game has +340 odds at FanDuel.

The Jets' defense could at least make things interesting in a relatively close Chiefs victory.