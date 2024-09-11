The Kansas City Chiefs oddly have room for improvement on offense. Kansas City delivered an impressive win in Week 1, showcasing the blazing speed of rookie WR Xavier Worthy. However, there is still room for the team to grow on offense as the season progresses. One factor that could help is getting back Marquise “Hollywood” Brown from injury.

The Chiefs are somewhat optimistic about WR Hollywood Brown being able to return sooner rather than later, per ESPN's Dan Graziano and Jeremy Fowler.

Brown's sternoclavicular dislocation is similar to an injury the Chiefs are familiar with from Tyreek Hill's 2019 season. However, unlike Hill's injury, Brown did not break a bone whereas Hill did. Tyreek Hill returned after four weeks, in part because the Chiefs considered Hill a “unique healer.” If Brown did not break a bone, it stands to reason that he could be back even sooner than four weeks.

Chiefs head coach Andy Reid gave an optimistic update on Monday about Brown's health status.

“He's getting close,” Reid said per ESPN's Adam Teicher. “I know he's feeling better.”

Brown's injury occurred on August 10th and he's on schedule to return as early as this week. However, the Chiefs should not feel rushed to rush him back into the lineup. Rashee Rice, Xavier Worthy, and Travis Kelce have done a good enough job holding down the fort on their own.

The Chiefs will host the Bengals in Week 2. It will be interesting to see if the Chiefs decide to activate him for this game or continue to be patient.

Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes gives honest assessment of Xavier Worthy's speed

The emergence of rookie WR Xavier Worthy makes it much easier for the Chiefs to be patient with Hollywood Brown.

Worthy made the most of his limited targets in Week 1, logging both a rushing and a receiving touchdown in a win against the Ravens.

Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes gave an honest assessment of just how fast Xavier Worthy is during a recent interview.

“It's like when he wants to go, he can go,” Mahomes said on The Drive on Audacy's 96.5 The Fan, per bleacherreport.com. “It's a speed that he does a good job using to his advantage. Obviously, you can be fast and just run fast the whole time, but it seems like he kinda waits until the right moment to use that speed and you just try to get the football in his hands. Let him make plays. I thought he did a great job.”

The Chiefs were clearly enamored with Worthy's speed in the pre-draft process. Worthy ran an NFL-record 4.21 in the 40-yard dash at this spring's NFL Scouting Combine.

Mahomes also noted he is impressed with Worthy's physicality, considering his physique.

“Just route running (and) a guy that played physical, too,” Mahomes said. “For him to not weigh a ton, he plays hard, he plays through stuff. He goes out there and competes, and then the speed. Obviously it opens up the field, but he's not just a fast receiver. He plays hard, plays fast and you want those types of guys on your football team.”

Worthy is a dangerous addition to an already great Chiefs offense.