Former star NFL tight end Tony Gonzalez dropped an “all time” take on Kansas City Chiefs’ superstars QB Patrick Mahomes and TE Travis Kelce following their AFC Championship win over the Cincinnati Bengals. Additionally, Gonzalez applauded Kelce for “speaking the truth” after the game.

This was outstanding and speaking the truth after the game, @tkelce 😂😂 Let’s go @Chiefs!!! Super Bowl LVIl here we come! One of the best duos of ALL TIME, these guys are ballers. #SBLVIIpic.twitter.com/P1bhapDqVy — Tony Gonzalez (@TonyGonzalez88) January 30, 2023

“This was outstanding and speaking the truth after the game, @tkelce,” Gonzalez wrote on Twitter. “Let’s go @Chiefs!!! Super Bowl LVIl here we come! One of the best duos of ALL TIME, these guys are ballers. #SBLVII.”

Patrick Mahomes, despite dealing with an injury, performed admirably for Kansas City. The Chiefs’ QB went 29-43 through the air to go along with 326 passing yards and a pair of passing touchdowns. Meanwhile, Kelce tallied 78 receiving yards on 7 receptions while also recording one touchdown catch. Wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling had a tremendous performance as well, reeling in 6 receptions for 116 yards and a TD.

The win was also a big one for Patrick Mahomes for individual reasons. He had previously struggled when facing Joe Burrow and the Bengals. But he left it all on the field en route to Kansas City’s narrow 23-20 win in what was truly a respectable effort.

Defeating the Philadelphia Eagles and their impressive defensive unit will be a challenge without question for this Chiefs team. But Kansas City will remain confident heading into the Super Bowl with Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce leading the charge.

Mahomes can continue to build upon his already impressive resume with another championship win. The Eagles-Chiefs Super Bowl projects to be a highly competitive affair between two extremely talented teams.