The Kansas City Chiefs prepped their minds for battle ahead of the AFC Championship.

The Kansas City Chiefs are coming off an impressive AFC Championship victory over the Baltimore Ravens. Of course, Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce were the leaders of KC's offense. Moreover, the team prepared for the game in style, and Kelce revealed their Chris Jones wardrobe inspiration.

Chiefs' Chris Jones was the driving force behind KC's pregame outfits

In 2022, a Kansas City Chiefs superfan reportedly committed several robberies. The fan, who goes by the nickname ChiefsAholic, was charged with several crimes in 2023. Chiefs defensive end Chris Jones comically cited the fan as a means of inspiration before the AFC Championship game.

Travis Kelce explained Jones' desire for Kansas City to wear a combination of black apparel before the matchup:

“Chris Jones made sure to tell everybody, ‘Make sure you're wearing all black this week.' We're going to go in there, we're gonna hit the bank like ChiefsAholic baby!” Kelce said on the Pat McAfee Show, per Awful Announcing.

The all-black combination likely referenced ChiefsAholic's clothing of choice during his illegal mischief. Thankfully, none of the Chiefs players “hit the bank,” but they did hit the Ravens hard.

Kansas City impressed on both sides of the ball on Sunday to get the 17-10 victory. Travis Kelce showed up when the Chiefs needed him most and finished with 116 yards and one touchdown on 11 receptions.

Meanwhile, Patrick Mahomes recorded 241 yards and a TD. The superstar pairing of Mahomes and Kelce look to add a third Super Bowl win to their resume against the San Francisco 49ers on Feb. 11th.

Kansas City will need to approach the final game of the season with the same energy as the AFC Championship if they want to come away with the win.