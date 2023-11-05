Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce had one of his worst career games, but still made some history in the process

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce is having one heck of a 2023, isn't he? It starts when Kelce wins his second Super Bowl title in February, then he hosts Saturday Night Live in March. From there, he stars in commercials for Campbell's Soup, Pfizer, and Bud Light. Now, halfway through the 2023 season, the Chiefs have the best record in the AFC and Kelce just broke a hallowed Chiefs record. And hey, here's a bit of news that's flying under the radar. I can't believe more outlets haven't covered this… did you know Travis Kelce is dating Taylor Swift?

The Chiefs traveled all the way to Frankfurt, Germany to face the Miami Dolphins in Week 9, and they escaped with a 21-14 win. In the victory, Travis Kelce moved past Hall of Fame tight end Tony Gonzalez for most receiving yards in Kansas City Chiefs history, despite logging only 3 receptions for 14 yards against Miami, one of the lowest output performances of his illustrious career. Kelce is still over 4,000 yards behind Tony Gonzalez on the NFL's receiving yards list, given Gonzalez's five productive seasons in Atlanta.

After the game, Andy Reid took a page out of Kelce's girlfriend's playbook, pointing the finger of blame at himself for his star tight end's subpar game, essentially saying, “It's me, Hi, I'm the problem, It's me.”

Travis Kelce became the Chiefs all time receiving yardage leader on his last catch. Andy Reid: 'I didn't get him the ball enough." pic.twitter.com/Uv1VifRbv4 — Adam Teicher (@adamteicher) November 5, 2023

How very Swift of Andy Reid that was. Now whether Travis Kelce's below average performance today falls on the shoulders of Andy Reid, Kelce himself, offensive coordinator Matt Nagy (as a Chicago Bears fan, it comes naturally for me to blame anything on Nagy), or maybe we just credit the Miami Dolphins defense instead, chances are it's only a blip on the radar. Despite two relatively uninspired performances in a row, Kelce is still among the league's leaders in receptions and receiving yards.

My guess: Travis Kelce will find a way to Shake It Off.