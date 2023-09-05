The Kansas City Chiefs are gearing up to kick off their Super Bowl 57 defense on Thursday Night Football against the Detroit Lions in Week 1, but they have received a massive injury update just days ahead of the action. According to Chiefs head coach Andy Reid, superstar tight end Travis Kelce hyperextended his knee at pracitce, and the injury is bad enough that it could end up holding him out of Kansas City's season-opening contest.

Via Ian Rapoport:

“Chiefs coach Andy Reid told reporters that star TE Travis Kelce hyperextended his knee at practice today and his status is now uncertain for Thursday night.”

Kelce is fresh off another mammoth season with the Chiefs in 2022 (110 REC, 1338 YDS, 12 TD) in which he played a crucial role in their second Super Bowl victory of the Patrick Mahomes era. Kelce is Mahomes favorite target in the passing game, so his absence would be a huge loss for the Chiefs here.

Missing games is just something that Kelce does not do, which is another reason why this would be such a big blow for the Chiefs. Kelce has played in at least 15 games in every season since 2014, and hasn't actually missed a game due to an injury he sustained since all the way back in 2013 when he was a rookie.

With the start of the 2023 season quickly approaching, Kelce's status looms large for both the Chiefs and the Lions, who would be thrilled to avoid having to defend Kelce to open the season. With a little over 48 hours between now and the start of the game, Kelce has time to heal, but it remains to be seen whether or not he will be healthy enough to play in this big game for Kansas City.