The latest episode of the “New Heights” podcast with Travis Kelce and Jason Kelce has been released, Travis Kelce gave his take on defensive tackle Chris Jones signing a one-year deal with the Kansas City Chiefs to end his holdout.

“I get my friend back in the building, man!” Travis Kelce said on New Heights. “Get my dog back, man! He’s baby Shaq, man. You just miss that guy’s aura when he’s not around…”

Kelce is unsurprisingly excited to have Chris Jones back in the fold with the Chiefs. He should be returning for this weekend's game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, and it looks like Travis Kelce has a good chance to return for that game as well. Travis Kelce detailed how in the loop he was with Jones' deal.

…I had absolutely nothing to do with this, sh**,” Travis Kelce said on New Heights. “All I heard was that we got Chris Jones back for a year. Hopefully they can figure something out after this season to keep him here as long as I’m here.”

The Chiefs will have to figure out a long-term deal with Jones this offseason, as Kelce said, but he is one of the top defensive tackles in the league, if not the best. It does not seem wise for them to let Jones walk after the season if he replicates what he has done to this point in his career so far.

It will be interesting to see how the Chiefs fare this weekend against the Jaguars.