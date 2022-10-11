Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce was dominant in their latest win, a 30-29 come from behind victory over the faltering Las Vegas Raiders. Kelce received four touchdown catches from star quarterback Patrick Mahomes, becoming only the fifth tight end in NFL history to score at least four touchdowns in a single game.

And now, Kelce is loving all the plaudits, none bigger than the comparisons he drew to the famous Al Bundy from the renowned American sitcom Married… with Children.

One of the running gags in the entire series run was when Bundy would famously brag about one of his biggest achievements in life: scoring four touchdowns in a high school game, reliving the glory days of his athletic youth. Travis Kelce could now brag about the same thing, with the key difference being that he did it at the highest level of play.

Kelce wrote on his Twitter account after the game: “You can’t tell me I’m not all AL BUNDY”

You can’t tell me I’m not all AL BUNDY https://t.co/OvqKBBZLxO — Travis Kelce (@tkelce) October 11, 2022

The famous Al Bundy was brought to life by Ed O’Neill, who is also known for his role as Jay Pritchett in the sitcom Modern Family. It makes sense for Travis Kelce to look back at the show with fond memories, as he definitely would have spent a considerable amount of his time as a child watching the show on television. The sitcom began airing on 1987, two years before Kelce was born, and it ran until Kelce was six years old.

While Kelce will surely enjoy the high of such a marvelous performance, he knows that there is a lot of work left to be done. He won’t want to end up like Bundy, whose purported greatest achievement is tallying four touchdowns in a game. He and the Chiefs know that the ultimate goal is to return to their 2020 glory, when the Chiefs claimed their second Super Bowl title in 50 years.

The next opportunity for Travis Kelce to assert his dominance will be on Sunday, October 16, when two heavyweights in the Chiefs and Buffalo Bills clash in what should be an exciting matchup.