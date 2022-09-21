Travis Kelce reacts to getting ‘powerbombed’ by Derwin James in Chiefs-Chargers

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce was denied a touchdown during Thursday night’s game against the LA Chargers when Derwin James delivered one of the tackles of the year. During a sitdown on his own New Heights Show podcast with his brother Jason Kelce, the Chiefs’ star tight end opened up on what went down on the play, giving James credit for an electric hit.

“This is not about to end well for me right now” 💀💀💀 You knew @tkelce and @JasonKelce were gonna break down THAT play pic.twitter.com/8qLNtn6kcU — New Heights (@newheightshow) September 21, 2022

Jason Kelce asked Travis how it felt to get “powerbombed” by James on national television, to which the Chiefs star said:

“Well, it’s not my first time getting powerbombed,” said Kelce. “I made a cutback and then all of a sudden he’s on me like lightning! I mean he surprised the sh** out of me. Lower man always wins in football. When I felt him wrap his arms around my legs, I’m chuckling in my mind, I’m like ‘This is not about to end well for me right now. I’m going up, and what goes up must come down.

“The body slam was funny, but what was even more comical was the fact that [James] asked me after that play or after that drive like ‘bro, you good?'”

The whole football world saw the Chiefs tight end get up-ended by Derwin James in the national spotlight, but now we’re hearing things from Kelce’s side of the story. As it turns out, he experienced things almost exactly how we did, knowing from the moment that James wrapped him up that he was in for a big hit.

It’s awesome to see Travis Kelce joke around about practically getting WWE slammed on the gridiron, and he didn’t shy away from showing respect to James with his comments as well.