There were more than a few highlight-reel plays during Thursday night’s action-packed matchup between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Los Angeles Chargers. Both teams lived up to the high expectations fans had on this contest, and it resulted in a tightly-contested, come-from-behind 27-24 win for the Chiefs.

One of the moments that stood out during the game involved Chiefs star Travis Kelce. The three-time All-Pro tight end felt the full wrath of Chargers safety Derwin James, who busted out a UFC-like tackle on Kelce. And I’m not even exaggerating:

What. A. Hit. That sent shockwaves throughout the NFL as James literally stopped Kelce from scoring a touchdown.

Incidentally, Kelce had some thoughts to share about James not long before they faced off. The Chiefs stud knew just how dangerous James was, and unfortunately for him, his words turned prophetic on Thursday night (h/t SportsCenter on Twitter):

“Derwin James, man,” Kelce said. “A lot of safeties are out here throwing their weight around, but he’s one of the bigger guys that can actually lay the wood.”

Travis Kelce also said that while he’s a fan of James, he would much rather watch him on TV than go up against him on the field:

“He brings it, man,” Kelce said. “He’s one of my favorite football players to watch — except for when we play him.”

Thursday night’s incident is a clear testament as to why Kelce feels this way about Derwin James. Wow. Just wow. I’m pretty sure we’ll be seeing this tackle quite a lot in the coming days, if not weeks.