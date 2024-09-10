Jason Kelce isn’t straying too far away from the NFL after hanging up his cleats. He started his new gig as an ESPN commentator on top of keeping his podcast, New Heights, going with his brother Travis Kelce after inking a huge distribution deal with Amazon. His ESPN gig started off the only way it could have: getting roasted.

Before breaking down the matchup between the San Francisco 49ers and New York Jets, Jason Kelce had to answer questions about his tight shirt, which he purchased at a nearby mall because he left his travel bag behind. “It fits my belly now, I've lost a little bit of weight. But my tits are still struggling,” he said.

Travis Kelce joked that he was surprised that Jason bought a new shirt instead of going shirtless, a joke at Jason ditching his shirt during Travis' playoff games.

Jason Kelce makes debut as Monday Night Football commentator

The Kelce brothers are rising quickly in the ranks of sports media. One of them dating one of the most successful and famous musicians in the world certainly helps but their passionate, sincere energy in front of the camera makes it more enjoyable than other athlete-hosted shows, where the whole thing is just spewing garbage takes.

Jason is entering his first football season off the field after playing 13 seasons with the Philadelphia Eagles. As one of the best (if not the best) centers in the game for a long time, he possesses a lot of valuable insight into the game. He should be a wonderful addition to the Monday Night Football crew, bringing light-hearted vibes along with genuine analysis of the games.

While the older Kelce brother begins his post-playing days with a bang, the little bro is trying to help his team become the first team to win three Super Bowls in a row.