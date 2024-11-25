Travis Kelce and the Kansas City Chiefs secured a 30-27 win over the Carolina Panthers on Sunday. Following the game, Kelce took to his Instagram story to send a message to former NBA player Richard Hamilton.

Travis Kelce shouting out Richard Hamilton

Before the game, Kelce rocked Hamilton’s signature sneakers and shared on his Instagram story, “Had to bring some for week 12!! @riphamilton32.”

Kelce reposted a message from Hamilton that included their text conversations, along with a pregame picture of the Chiefs star tight end wearing Hamilton’s sneakers.

In Hamilton's message, he wrote, “my dude @killatrav ! Should Brand Jordan come back and do more retro PE’s.”

Kelce responded in the comments, “️Rip!! Your PE’s go crazy!!”

The Chiefs surviving the Panthers

Patrick Mahomes led a game-winning drive to edge past Bryce Young and the Panthers, allowing the Kansas City Chiefs to leave North Carolina with a victory on Sunday afternoon.

The Chiefs mounted a comeback in the final two minutes to secure a 30-27 victory at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte on Sunday. Spencer Shrader, filling in for the injured Harrison Butker, nailed a 31-yard field goal as time ran out to seal the win. The victory lifted the Chiefs to 10-1 on the season, bouncing back after their first loss of the year last week against the Buffalo Bills.

The Chiefs, who had led for much of the game, appeared set to easily secure the win late in the fourth quarter. But a crucial pass interference penalty on safety Chamarri Conner, who bumped into Adam Thielen in the end zone, gave the Panthers a prime opportunity at the goal line.

Following that, Chuba Hubbard powered in a straightforward 1-yard touchdown, cutting the Panthers' deficit to just two points.

Patrick Mahomes coming to the Chiefs rescue

The Panthers were given two opportunities at the two-point conversion after a second pass interference penalty on the initial attempt. Hubbard powered in both, leveling the score and wiping out an 11-point deficit.

Mahomes swiftly moved the Chiefs into scoring range. Following a couple of quick passes, he broke off a massive 33-yard run to quickly put Kansas City in field goal position. That set up Shrader’s game-winning kick, securing the victory for the Chiefs.

The Chiefs quarterback completed 27 of 37 passes for 269 yards and three touchdowns in the Chiefs' victory. He also rushed for 60 yards on five carries, just short of Kareem Hunt's 68 rushing yards. Gray contributed 66 yards and two touchdowns on only four receptions.

Kansas City have now earned eight wins by a single score this season, tying the NFL record for most such victories through a team's first 11 games.

Miscommunication between Kelce and Patrick Mahomes

In an uncommon display of frustration from his close friend, Travis Kelce visibly showed his displeasure with Patrick Mahomes after a missed throw and catch against the Carolina Panthers.

On a standard route where Kelce halted around 10 yards downfield, Mahomes’ throw to the open tight end was just slightly off, but still within reach. The ball made contact with Kelce’s hands, but he couldn’t secure it to finish the catch.

As the ball hit the ground, Kelce spun around, visibly frustrated, and threw his arms out in disbelief at the pass's direction. His frustration continued as he made his way back to the huddle, audibly cursing on camera about the play.

Kelce and Mahomes eventually got back on the same page, with the tight end leading the Chiefs in receptions, finishing the win over the Panthers with six catches.

The Chiefs tight end wrapped up the game with 62 yards, second only to former tight end Noah Gray, who posted 66 yards and two touchdowns.