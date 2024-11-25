As a quarterback not known for being a tumultuous, high-energy leader, Bryce Young seemingly had his teammates ready to go back on the field following the Carolina Panthers' Week 12 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs. Young's speech was so motivating, it almost had Panthers offensive guard Robert Hunt wanting to go back on the field to play again, per ESPN's David Newton.

Along with Hunt's note of wanting to re-take the field after Young's post-game speech, running back Chuba Hubbard added validity to Hunt's claim, noting Young has been a leader for the Panthers through all of their ups and downs.

And while the Panthers couldn't get it done against the one-loss Chiefs, the fact that this game was as close as it was is a resounding victory for the Panthers. Sure, moral victories don't mean much in the league standings, but they matter for a team that's looking to rally around their second-year quarterback.

Panthers QB Bryce Young back on track after Week 3 benching

Following a loss in Week 2, Panthers' rookie head coach Dave Canales decided to bench Young, replacing him with veteran Andy Dalton. However, in his absence from Week 3-7 as the team's starter, the team didn't look much better than it did under their second-year quarterback.

Young got the starting nod once again for the Panthers ahead of their Week 8 matchup against the Denver Broncos, and he's looked like a completely different quarterback. Since then, Young has completed 64.2% of passes (79/123) for 784 yards, five touchdowns, and three interceptions.

For a quarterback who's had a tough start to his NFL career, it appears taking a few weeks on the bench did actually help Young.

The Panthers aren't a team loaded with talent, so Young's early struggles aren't solely on him. He's a smaller-build quarterback who's on a team amid a rebuild. Had this team possessed a receiver like, say, DJ Moore, it's likely Young wouldn't have struggled the way he has throughout his career thus far.

However, even without Moore, Young is beginning to look like a true NFL quarterback, which should make Panthers fans happy for the first time since Cam Newton led them to a Super Bowl.