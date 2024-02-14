The Chiefs star was absolutely feeling it.

The Kansas City Chiefs celebrated their Super Bowl 58 win over the San Francisco 49ers with a parade through Kansas City on Thursday and star Travis Kelce had himself a great time.

The Chiefs' tight end took the stage and channeled his inner Garth Brooks with a hilarious rendition of ‘Friends in Low Places.'

Travis Kelce singing on stage 😂 pic.twitter.com/kl6G3bRmOt — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) February 14, 2024

Naturally, fans are reacting.

Josh Chavis called it like he saw it – “He's been drinking Don Julio since 10am.”

Out Fox Sports thinks the Chiefs star may have topped the GOAT – “Kelce is about to top Brady being drunk on the Bucs parade.”

Tavien Neipert – “There hasn’t been a drop of water in that man since Sunday morning”

Blake thinks we've got an “Old School” situation on our hands – “We’re going streaking” “snoop a loop bring your hat”

Dan Wylan pointed out that his Chiefs teammates were trying to help him out – “Everyone trying to rescue him was hilarious.”

JRo thought the same – “He poisoned the alcohol today and Mahomes saved him lol”

Landon points out the obvious – “He was wasted and they didn’t want to give him the mic. It was glorious”

P Mills didn't like it, though – “Second hand embarrassment”

Mikesgirl doesn't see what the problem is – “He’s hammered let the guy have fun”

Regardless of what fans think about the Chiefs star and his “singing” skills, there's no denying that the team is in a jovial mood after securing their second straight Super Bowl championship.

Next year, the Chiefs look to become the first team in NFL history to make it three-straight.