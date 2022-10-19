Odell Beckham Jr. is still a free agent, and the Kansas City Chiefs are among those rumored to be a landing spot for the wide receiver. Following the restructuring of Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce’s contract, rumors about OBJ heading to Kansas City have intensified a bit. If you ask Travis Kelce about the idea of the Chiefs acquiring Beckham, it appears that he is fully on board for that kind of move.

During a recent episode of the New Heights podcast, which is hosted by Travis Kelce and his brother, Jason Kelce, the Chiefs star said that while he hasn’t caught a whiff of a looming Chiefs acquisition of Beckham, he made it clear that he is in favor of having Beckham come to the team.

“I want them to come true. I have not heard anything in the locker room or anything around the facility. Something’s in the air for sure, and if it means OBJ? Alright!”

Beckham last played for the Los Angeles Rams and even won a Super Bowl ring with them last season. He tore his ACL in the Super Bowl matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals, but he should be healthy to play sometime this season, but he should find a team first. Travis Kelce and the Chiefs could use some help downfield, especially following the departure of Tyreek Hill in the offseason. The Chiefs’ offense has become heavily dependent on Travis Kelce even after some of the additions Kansas City made in the wide receiver room.