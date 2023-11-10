Kansas City Chiefs star Travis Kelce was spotted in Argentina supporting his girlfriend Taylor Swift during the team's bye week.

Taylor Swift is currently down in Argentina continuing her worldwide tour and many have wondered where Travis Kelce is at. Many have speculated that the Kansas City Chiefs star might be down in Argentina with his girlfriend.

Now, it's officially confirmed, per TMZ. “Travis Kelce has touched down in Argentina — the NFL superstar made his way to Buenos Aires in time to catch Taylor Swift's concert in just a few hours.”

Rumors originally quieted down though as Travis Kelce was seen at Patrick Mahomes' charity event on Thursday. Even so, the superstar tight end left for Taylor Swift's concert sometime on Friday morning.

Kelce was spotted in Argentina after pictures surfaced from the Daily Mail. So, the Chiefs star is having some fun during his bye week. And when your girlfriend is Taylor Swift, why not take that trip?

Taylor Swift has attended four of Travis Kelce's games so far this season and there's a chance she'll attend more. Additionally, this will be the second concert Kelce will attend of Swift's, the first one being at Arrowhead Stadium over the summer.

It's pretty cool to see these two support each other in this way. I mean, most couples aren't at the top of the sports and entertainment world like they are. But the fact they're each making time to watch each other perform is a good sign this relationship may last for the long haul.

Friday evening marks the second night of three for Taylor Swift's tour in Buenos Aires, Argentina. Travis Kelce likely doesn't have to be back in the Chiefs‘ organization until Monday. Kansas City takes on the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 11.