Kansas City Chiefs star Travis Kelce speaks on breaking Tony Gonzales record for most receiving yards in the franchise's history on “The New Heights” with his brother Jason which is presented by Wave Sports + Entertainment. He said on the show how much of an honor it is to be mentioned in the same breath as Gonzalez.

“I should have broken this record like three games ago,” Kelce said. “And I’m just sitting here, either way, it’s an absolute f*****g honor ever since I came here to Kansas City to be mentored by the greatest tight end to ever do it in Tony Gonzalez, to try and fill his shoes every single day and try to reach some of the milestones he’s set like a receiving yards in the franchise history. It’s just an honor to even be here in KC to know greatness has walked ‘em halls and I can be a part of that greatness.”

An anti-climatic way to break the record, but still legendary

Even though it was a less than forgettable performance as he caught three catches for 14 yards in the win against the Miami Dolphins in Germany, it was just enough to get him one yard over Gonzales' record with the number at 10,941. Kelce is currently in his 10th season with the Chiefs franchise as so far this season, he has 57 receptions for 597 yards and four touchdowns.

There's no doubt that the connection between himself and quarterback Patrick Mahomes has been huge in racking up the receiving yardage. Especially this season where the wide receiver room of the Chiefs have been under-achieving.

The Chiefs will look to build off of their win as after their bye week, they face the Philadelphia Eagles on Nov. 20 in a Super Bowl rematch from earlier this year. Kansas City sits at the top of the AFC West with a 7-2 record.