The Kansas City Chiefs weathered an injury scare to quarterback Patrick Mahomes last week leading into their Week 10 matchup with the Denver Broncos at home. While the Chiefs found themselves trailing 14-10 at halftime of this one, star tight end Travis Kelce was still able to record a personal milestone during the first half with a touchdown pass from Patrick Mahomes.

“With that TD reception, TE Travis Kelce now has 76 career touchdown catches, tying PFHOF TE Tony Gonzalez for the most touchdown receptions in franchise history. It's his 2nd TD catch of the season,” reported Chiefs Communications on X, formerly Twitter.

The play in question was a short two yard catch from Mahomes near the goal line to bring the score to 14-10 after the Broncos had raced out to a surprising double digit lead.

Much like Tony Gonzales, Travis Kelce is almost guaranteed to be a first ballot Hall of Famer one day after his retirement, and his greatness has been a large part of the reason that the Chiefs have become a dynasty over the course of the last several seasons.

This year, the Chiefs remain as the only undefeated team left standing in the NFL at 8-0 even if they haven't necessarily been doing it in dominant fashion, instead winning games on the margins despite both Kelce and Mahomes having subpar years, by their historic standards, so far.

Despite this, the Chiefs are still viewed by many to be the favorites to defend their two straight Super Bowl championships in February and become the first team ever to win three in a row.

In any case, up next for the Chiefs after the Broncos game is a highly anticipated tilt with the Buffalo Bills on the road. That game is slated to kick off at 4:25 PM ET from Buffalo next week.