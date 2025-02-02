Travis Kelce is breaking his silence on a rumor fueling in the Chiefs Kingdom. Travis, who is a tight end on the Kansas City Chiefs, spoke to his brother, former Philadelphia Eagles center, Jason Kelce, about the rumor that has been plaguing the Kansas City franchise.

On Jason's ESPN show, They Call It Late Night, the Super Bowl champion asked his younger brother, “Be honest, if [the Kansas City Chiefs] would have lost, would you be here right now?”

Jason was referring to the AFC Championship game where the Chiefs defeated the Buffalo Bills 32-29.

Travis joined Jason for the show via satellite and responded, “100 percent,” he would have joined Jason in person.

“D*mmit, Josh [Allen], why’d you have to ruin this?” Jason reacted by referencing the Bills' quarterback and MVP prospect Josh Allen.

Jason then joked with Travis about his excellent performance during the game and that if the referees were to really thank for that.

“What? I thought it was fair,” Travis responded.

This is not the first time the Kelce brothers have discussed this rumor. One an episode of their podcast New Heights with Jason and Travis Kelce, they addressed the situation by referring to Lil Wayne's comments.

“The whole world was talking about something else during the game, and I'm sure you saw some of this, but they were complaining about the refs again, Trav,” former Philadelphia Eagles center Jason said on the podcast.

“Even Lil Wayne. Lil Wayne [wrote on social media], ‘I hate the cheating a- Chiefs. So an a– with two z's,” Jason added.

Travis responded to Jason saying, “Shout out to Tunechie, man,” seemingly shaking off the diss.

NFL Players Speak On Chiefs Alleged Referee Favoritism

During the AFC Championship game, fans believed that the referees were calling penalties in favor of the Chiefs. In one part of the game specifically, during the fourth quarter when Allen was trying to make a 4th-and-1 into a first down. The refs believed Allen was short and in turn, the Chiefs were able to receive the ball and later scored a touchdown.

Rich Eisen interviewed Chiefs offensive lineman Creed Humphrey last week about his thoughts on the AFC Championship game in regard to the referee rumor.

Eisen asked Humphrey on his eponymous show, “There’s a narrative that there’s a 12th man for the Chiefs, and it’s the head referee of any game that’s calling the Chiefs. What do you say to people who think that?”

“I don’t listen to any of that stuff much, you know?” Humphrey responded. “For me, it’s focusing on what we can do!”

Bills running back James Cook also voiced his opinion.

“At the end of the day, as a man, you’ve got to come in there ready to go. F— that ref s—,” Cook said on the Kickin’ It with Dee podcast. “You got to come in that b— ready to go, ready to play. Don’t give a ref nothing to call. That’s my answer, bro.”

The Chiefs will now face the Philadelphia Eagles who won the NFC Championship over the Washington Commanders 55-23.

“I’m wishing the best for those guys [and] go birds,” Travis said to Jason before speaking on the Chiefs and Eagles 2023 matchup. “This team still feels hungry and it feels new almost. We got a lot of new players, got a lot of different faces from the previous two Super Bowl runs and it’s a really different identity on the offensive side.”

The Super Bowl will take place on Feb. 9 at 6:30 ET on FOX.