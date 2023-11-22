Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce reveals why he sometimes doesn't follow the route from Andy Reid's plays

One of Travis Kelce's best traits as a tight end is his ability to get open. Over the past few years it seems like whenever the Kansas City Chiefs have a crucial third down or play, Kelce finds an open spot in the defense. However, the 4x first-team All-Pro tight end admitted he doesn't always get open by following the route he's supposed to run.

Kelce's former quarterback, Alex Smith, revealed that the tight end sometimes wouldn't follow his route, but still frequently managed to get open.

“I think it's more convenient when you do something to get open that to maybe run a line that's on the paper that will get recognized,” Travis Kelce explained on the New Heights podcast, presented by Wave Sports & Entertainment. “Don't get me wrong, I'm not always running my own route. Even this past game I should do what I should be doing, and that's running Andy Reid's offense. Because I can get into a mode where I try and do too much, thinking that I got to be f**king Superman and help Pat out. In reality, Andy Reid's offense is one of the best offenses ever known to man. It works pretty da*n good. Those lines on the paper work pretty good.”

Overall, what Kelce has done over his career mostly seems to be working. Though Coach Reid may not always approve, Kelce has become one of the greatest tight ends in NFL history and is Patrick Mahomes' number one weapon. With 64 receptions for 641 yards on the 7-3 Chiefs, he should be on pace for another 1,000 yard, playoff season.