The anticipation for the union between Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift is beyond palpable. Plus, there is anticipation as to when Swift will attend a Chiefs game this year after the engagement that broke the internet.

One of those getting in on the action is “Primetime” himself, Deion Sanders. On Monday, Sanders appeared on the New Heights podcast with Travis and Jason Kelce. During the episode, Sanders provided words of wisdom for Travis before he put a ring on it.

Before that, Sanders talked with the brothers about how their parents have a favorite without them knowing.

“First of all your parents rank y’all, but y’all just don't know” Deion said.

“No for sure. Mom’s always had Travis number one I do know,” Jason said. “And right now mom has Jason number one because he has kids” Travis said.

“That is true, she has said that, she has made that comment, Jason said. “She’s put some pressure on him.”

Ultimately, Sanders said that Travis and Taylor need to start a family.

“So what are you waiting on Dog?, Deion asked. “What are you waiting for? Like I tell my kids, I know we’ve had some close calls. I told my kids. You know when you sit out on the edge of the bed like, ‘Oh lord, if you get me out of this, I promise you I’ll be at church on Sunday, I promise you lord.”

In 2023, Sanders admitted that he ranks his children. It's been reported that Travis and Taylor intend to have children shortly after the wedding.

Deion Sanders was the Travis Kelce of his day

Before Travis Kelce broke through into popular culture, it was “Primetime” that embodied that intersection to perfection.

Beyond his exploits on the gridiron and on the baseball diamond, Sanders was a consistent fixture in music, movies, and television. He collaborated with MC Hammer on his rap album Prime Time in 1994 that produced the single “Must Be the Money”.

Additionally, Sanders was a guest star on shows such as Moesha and In the House. Also, he appeared in movies such as The Underdoggs and Walker, Texas Ranger.