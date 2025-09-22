The Kansas City Chiefs got their first win of the season against the New York Giants in Week 3, and it was ugly before it got pretty. The Chiefs struggled on offense to get much of a rhythm going in the first half, and it felt like what had been going on in the first two weeks. Similar to last week as well, Travis Kelce was seen on the sidelines going back and forth with Andy Reid.

During this exchange, Reid bumped Kelce while they were yelling at each other, going back and forth. After the game, Patrick Mahomes was asked about those two, and he downplayed the incident.

“He's a guy that loves it,” Mahomes said of Kelce via ESPN's Nate Taylor. “That's what's made him so great. I know they love each other. That's what you want out of the greats.”

Reid also doesn't seem to have a problem with the yelling between him and Kelce.

“I love Travis' passion, man,” Reid said. “I'm OK with that. We didn't have enough of it in the second quarter. It wasn't where we needed it to be, so, within reason, he knows when to back off the pedal and knows when to push it too.

“That's the part I love about him. The guy is all-in. Sometimes, I have to be the policeman. He's an emotional guy.”

There's no doubt that the Chiefs have not looked like the team that they've been for the past few years, and they have some things to continue to work on as the season continues. Injuries are one thing that has been holding them back, with Xavier Worthy still sidelined with a shoulder injury. Rashee Rice isn't injured, but he is serving his suspension and will be back in the coming weeks.

For now, the Chiefs have to make it happen with the team they have on the field now, and that should be enough to stay competitive.

After Kelce was seen yelling on the sidelines in Week 2, he explained what was going on and why he was doing it.

“I've got to be there for my guys, knowing that [the coaches] put a lot on my plate to be a good player for this team,” Kelce said on the New Heights podcast. “I need to f—— answer that bell, man.”