After two losses to open up the 2025 campaign, the Kansas City Chiefs notched their first win on Sunday night, beating the New York Giants 22-9 on the road. While it wasn't the cleanest game from the defending AFC champions, notching their first victory has to feel like a monkey off their back. Post-game, Chiefs head coach Andy Reid spoke to the media, including ESPN. When asked about star tight end Travis Kelce, Reid gave a hilarious reason as to why Kelce can be emotional at times, as NFL on ESPN shared via X, formerly Twitter.

"[Travis Kelce] is an emotional guy. He's Irish." Andy Reid's sound bite on his sideline interaction with Travis Kelce made the NFL Live crew laugh 😆 pic.twitter.com/GpsH1aqwg4 — NFL on ESPN (@ESPNNFL) September 24, 2025 Expand Tweet

“[Travis Kelce] is an emotional guy,” said Reid post-game. “He's Irish.”

The humorous reason from Reid showcased just how good of a rapport the head coach has with his team. Now that the Chiefs have one in the win column, they will look to get to .500 with a win this coming weekend. However, Kansas City will host another AFC title contender Sunday afternoon in the Baltimore Ravens. The Ravens are also 1-2, with tough luck losses to other Super Bowl contenders in the Buffalo Bills and Detroit Lions. Can the Chiefs find that next gear and defeat another AFC heavyweight in a few days?

Chiefs look to notch their second win of the season this coming weekend

Despite Reid's comedic take on the confrontation between himself and Kelce, the tight end missed some scheduled media availability time. Quarterback Patrick Mahomes also weighed in on what happened between the coach and his top target. With the Ravens on the horizon, the time for disagreement needs to be put behind both parties. Based on how Reid and Mahomes have reacted, it looks as if it could be, even with Kelce not speaking to the press.

Baltimore lost by one score to both Detroit and Buffalo. They absolutely stomped the Cleveland Browns in Week 2 by a score of 41-17. Meanwhile, the Chiefs have also fallen short against another pair of contenders in the Philadelphia Eagles and Los Angeles Chargers. Sunday's matchup might be a jumping-off point for both teams. If the Chiefs want to make it to a fourth consecutive Super Bowl, then getting everyone back on the same page would certainly help.