For the last few weeks, there was a lot of talk amongst fans about a potential trade scenario between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Miami Dolphins. The core of the discussion centered around a reunion between Dolphins WR Tyreek Hill and the Chiefs. However, those rumors were quickly nixed by reports from insiders.

That being said, there's still another deal to be made between the Chiefs and the Dolphins. Kansas City is having trouble this season with establishing the run. Because of that, insider Jeremy Fowler believes that the Chiefs could trade for Dolphins running back Jaylen Wright, who hasn't seen the field as much this season.

“The Chiefs also need a lift on offense,” Fowler wrote for ESPN. “Luckily for them, receivers Xavier Worthy(shoulder) and Rashee Rice (suspension) will return to the lineup before the deadline. Those two, Hollywood Brown and the resurgent Tyquan Thornton might be enough. But the running game still needs help. Miami isn't playing running back Jaylen Wright, who had a lot of fans in the 2024 draft. It might be worth a call for Kansas City.”

Wright was a fourth-round pick by the Dolphins last season. He garnered a lot of hype in the preseason, with many thinking that he had the potential to supplant De'Von Achane. However, Wright saw limited touches last season (68 carries in 16 games) and struggled in those limited touches (3.7 yards per carry). This season, Wright is yet to see the field, as Ollie Gordon II has been the Dolphins' primary backup.

The Chiefs, on the other hand, are having trouble establishing the ground game this season. They have two seemingly solid running backs in Isaiah Pacheco and Kareem Hunt, but they are averaging just 3.7 and 3.5 yards per carry, respectively. QB Patrick Mahomes has been their best rusher so far, which is concerning to see.