The New York Giants are running out of excuses. In front of a national audience on Sunday Night Football, they were overwhelmed by the Kansas City Chiefs. That game revealed just how far they still have to go. A revamped roster, a veteran quarterback, and returning talent at nearly every position should have meant progress. Instead, the Giants delivered another lifeless performance that dropped them to 0-3. Patience is wearing thin in New York, and this latest defeat only deepened the frustration.

Giants fall flat against the Chiefs

The Giants fell 22-9 to the Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium. They were undone by a dominant second half from Kansas City. After limiting the Chiefs to field goals before halftime, New York’s defense collapsed after the break. They gave up two touchdowns that put the game out of reach. Quarterback Russell Wilson never found his rhythm. He threw two interceptions and failed to engineer a single touchdown drive.

Star wideout Malik Nabers, who entered the week as the NFL’s leading receiver, was also bottled up. He had just two catches and 13 yards on seven targets. The lone bright spot came from running back Cam Skattebo. He racked up 121 scrimmage yards and the Giants’ only score. However, his effort wasn’t enough to overcome an offense that sputtered all night and a defense that kept surrendering big plays.

Here we'll try to look at and discuss the New York Giants most to blame for the discouraging loss to the Kansas City Chiefs.

Graham Gano injury

Kicker Graham Gano suffered a groin injury during pregame introductions. His absence left the Giants without a reliable option for much of the game., That echoed a similar situation last season in Washington that also proved costly. With Gano sidelined, punter Jamie Gillan stepped in as an emergency kicker. Meanwhile, wide receiver Gunner Olszewski serving as the holder. The experiment quickly went south. Gillan had an extra point blocked in the first half.

Gano eventually returned in the fourth quarter and managed to hit a 25-yard field goal. By that time, though, the damage had been done. For the first three quarters, the Giants were forced to play without a primary scoring weapon. It limited their options and stalled drives that might have otherwise produced points.

Russell Wilson flops in critical moments

After a promising Week 2 showing, Russell Wilson regressed sharply in Kansas City. He completed just 18 of 32 passes for 160 yards, with no touchdowns and two interceptions. Most of those yards came long after the outcome was clear. Under pressure much of the night, Wilson failed to push the ball downfield and never gave his receivers chances to make plays in the red zone.

The low point came in the fourth quarter. Down 13 points with goal-to-go opportunities, Wilson threw three straight passes that offered little hope for a score. Giants fans, already restless, booed each time he returned to the huddle after being briefly spelled by backup Jaxson Dart. Needless to say, things are looking quite shaky under center.

Malik Nabers disappears in coverage

The Chiefs came in with a plan to take Malik Nabers out of the game. Well, they executed it flawlessly. Targeted seven times, he hauled in only two passes for 13 yards. For a receiver who torched Dallas in Week 2 with nine catches for 167 yards and two touchdowns, this was a stunning drop-off.

Yes, part of that can be attributed to Kansas City’s coverage schemes. That said, the Giants’ coaching staff deserves equal blame. Offensive coordinator Mike Kafka never found ways to scheme Nabers open or manufacture touches. Nabers should bounce back, but the Giants need a system that ensures their best player cannot be erased so easily.

Brian Daboll under growing scrutiny

Head coach Brian Daboll’s seat is heating up. Sunday’s performance only added fuel to the fire. At 9-28 over the past two-plus seasons, Daboll has been unable to establish either consistency or urgency. Against Kansas City, the Giants once again looked directionless.

The defense is already among the worst statistically. Here, they gave up key plays in critical situations. The offense, despite returning 10 starters, showed no rhythm. The special teams also offered little spark. Daboll’s team continues to look unprepared. Meanwhile, injuries have played a role. That said, the bigger issue is a lack of adjustments and accountability.

A team in freefall

The Giants’ problems extend beyond one bad night. They now rank near the bottom of the league in both yards allowed and yards gained. Their situational football is abysmal. The Giants have failed to execute in red-zone opportunities, third downs, and two-minute drills. The defense gives up too many rushing lanes and blown coverages, while the offense can’t sustain drives.

New York’s 0-3 record is more than just a slow start; it’s a reflection of deeper systemic issues. With tougher opponents ahead and pressure mounting, the Giants are teetering on the edge of another lost season. Unless Wilson finds his rhythm, Nabers is featured more consistently, and Daboll steadies the ship, this team will remain adrift.