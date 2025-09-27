The NFL is set to host three more games in Brazil after this year’s successful outing between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Los Angeles Chargers.

Rio de Janeiro is set to host three NFL regular season games over the course of the next five seasons, starting in 2026, in a deal that was announced on Friday.

The NFL has played two games in Brazil — this season’s Chiefs-Chargers game and a clash between the Philadelphia Eagles and Green Bay Packers in 2024 — at Corinthians Arena in São Paulo. Starting next year, the league will take the nearly 500-kilometer trip across the country to Brazil’s most famous city. The NFL will host these three games at Maracana Stadium in Rio.

There are several candidates to host these games, as per the NFL’s international marketing rights. The Eagles, Detroit Lions, Miami Dolphins, and New England Patriots all have rights in Brazil as the NFL looks to grow its footprint beyond the United States.

The Eagles are the only one of the four franchises with marketing rights in Brazil to play a game there thus far.

“Building on the success of the games in Sao Paulo, we could not be more excited to play in one of the world's most iconic cities — Rio de Janeiro,” NFL commissioner Roger Goodell said in a statement to ESPN. “We look forward to working closely with our city and state partners in Rio along with the historic Maracana Stadium to deepen our ties to the tens of millions of fans in Brazil and across South America.”

The NFL has hosted almost 60 international games over the past few decades and will host its next on Sunday in Dublin, Ireland, between the Minnesota Vikings and Pittsburgh Steelers. The Dolphins and Washington Commanders are set to face off in the league’s first-ever game in Spain later this season.