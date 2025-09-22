The Kansas City Chiefs defeated the New York Giants 22-9 on Sunday night to earn their first win of the season, but tight end Travis Kelce once again made headlines for his antics off of the field.

Kelce had a tense sideline exchange with head coach Andy Reid for the second straight week. The incident came during the second quarter and saw Reid bump Kelce with his shoulder. Kelce was not available to the media after the contest.

“Kelce, a 13-year veteran, was not in the Chiefs' locker room when reporters were allowed to enter,” ESPN’s Nate Taylor wrote.

“At the time of the verbal skirmish, the Chiefs' offense was enduring another lull. Despite leading 6-0, Kansas City had just failed to score after the defense recorded its first takeaway of the campaign.”

Kelce collected four receptions and earned 26 receiving yards on the night. When asked about the heated moment, Reid did not sound overly concerned.

“I love Travis' passion, man,” said Reid. “I'm OK with that. We didn't have enough of it in the second quarter. It wasn't where we needed it to be, so, within reason, he knows when to back off the pedal and knows when to push it too”.

“That's the part I love about him. The guy is all-in. Sometimes, I have to be the policeman. He's an emotional guy.”

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes had not seen the exchange, but did not express any displeasure with the 35-year-old tight end.

“He's a guy that loves it,” Mahomes said of Kelce. “That's what's made him so great. I know they love each other. That's what you want out of the greats.”

The Chiefs will host the Baltimore Ravens in Week 4.