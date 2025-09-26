Kansas City Chiefs defensive lineman Chris Jones recently poured praise on Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson, calling him a game-changer and arguing Jackson deserved MVP consideration last year.

In a candid interview, Jones said, “Any play in the game he can change the dynamic of it. It’s always tough to play against Lamar and the Baltimore Ravens. Stopping Lamar is one thing, trying to contain him is another. Over the years you look how prolific as a passer he’s become. I think he’s completing 70% of his passes which I think he should have won MVP last year. I have so much respect for him.”

Jones’ comments underscore how opponents view Jackson, not just as a threat to run, but increasingly as a precision passer. Jackson is completing 72.0% of his throws through three games this season. That level of accuracy, especially for a quarterback known early in his career more for his legs than his arm, opens up more dimensions for defenses to consider.

What makes Jackson so dangerous? It’s his dual-threat nature. He can hurt you on the ground with his legs, but he’s also proving lethal as a passer, especially when given clean pockets. Even if a defense schemes to limit his running lanes, Jackson’s arm often keeps them honest. Jones is right: “stopping” him is a lofty goal; trying to contain him is more realistic.

Jones didn’t stop there. He also praised Jackson’s running back, Derrick Henry, saying Henry can single-handedly turn the game on its head as well. That’s not hyperbole, given Henry’s physical dominance, especially inside the red zone and in short-yardage situations.

Henry, known for his punishing running style, gives Jackson a complementary threat. While Jackson makes defenses respect the deep shot or quarterback scramble, Henry demands attention between the tackles. That kind of tandem makes the Ravens’ offense tough to scheme against. Jackson and Henry force opponents to defend both speed and power.

To be clear: Jones isn’t just giving lip service. As a premier pass rusher himself, he’s been in trenches against elite quarterbacks. His respect carries weight. When a top defensive lineman publicly argues that Jackson deserved MVP, it amplifies the conversation.

At the end of the day, Jones’ take is a reminder: Lamar Jackson isn’t just a dynamic runner or a trick play waiting to happen; he’s elite in the passing game now, too.