After getting in the win column with a 22-9 victory over the New York Giants last Sunday, the Kansas City Chiefs still have work to do. The defending AFC champions certainly didn't see themselves starting 1-2. With the Baltimore Ravens coming to town, there's certainly a chance that the Chiefs will start 2025 1-3. Ahead of the matchup, beat writer Jesse Newell spoke to star tight end Travis Kelce about his sideline confrontation with head coach Andy Reid. Kelce downplayed the incident to Newell.

“I love that guy, man,” Kelce said on Friday. “There’s nothing outside of this building that’s gonna make me feel any different way. And we know exactly each other’s intentions. I think what Coach Reid does best is he challenges guys to be at their best. And I love that about him. It definitely helped me take my game to another level.”

Kelce is certainly a passionate player. Furthermore, both Reid and Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes similarly dismissed the confrontation between player and coach. Now, as Kansas City looks to get to 2-2 on Sunday, they'll need all hands on deck to beat the Ravens. Will the Chiefs continue their quest to get back to the Super Bowl with their second win? If not, will more tensions arise between Reid's staff and the team?

Chiefs, Ravens both looking to avoid 1-3 start on Sunday

At the beginning of the season, it was clear that the AFC had three top contenders: the Ravens and Chiefs, as well as the Buffalo Bills. The Bills have played their part, going 3-0 to open the season. That included a comeback win at home over Baltimore in Week 1. Now, Kansas City and its counterparts on Sunday are looking to not fall even further behind Buffalo.

While many thought the Chiefs would struggle a bit more this year, no one thought they would be 1-2 at this point. The Los Angeles Chargers, who beat them in Brazil in Week 1, have looked like a Super Bowl contender themselves. Meanwhile, if the Ravens get back on track, the AFC North should be theirs to take. Nevertheless, Sunday's matchup is a pivotal one for both sides. Can Reid, Mahomes, and Kelce lead Kansas City back to .500 and into the playoff hunt? If so, then last Sunday's sideline confrontation will truly be water under the bridge.