After an exceptional season, the Kansas City Chiefs have signed defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo to a contract extension after winning the Super Bowl this past Sunday according to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network. He has now won four Super Bowls where he has won three with the Chiefs and another one when he was the coordinator for the New York Giants in the 2007-2008 season.

This was a much-deserved contract extension as the Chiefs defense was the best it has ever been as they were ranked second in the NFL in yards and points allowed this past regular season. Not to mention the fact they maintained efficient offensive teams like the Miami Dolphins, Buffalo Bills, Baltimore Ravens, and the San Francisco 49ers in the playoffs to lead to the Super Bowl win.

Chiefs had urgency to keep Spagnuolo around

Kansas City Chiefs defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo surrounded by four Super Bowl trophies.

According to Rapoport, the Chiefs “respected DC Steve Spagnuolo was a free agent heading into this offseason, playing out the final year of his deal while helping his team win the Super Bowl. There was urgency on KC's part to get it done. And three days after the win, they did.”

It just reinforced the idea that Spagnuolo is arguably one of the best defensive coordinators and minds of the 21st century. This has prompted players and coaches to take to social media and vouch for the coach and wonder why he was not getting any head coaching interviews like Dolphins receiver Tyreek Hill and Los Angeles Rams COO Kevin Demoff.

Seeing the contract extension, this could have been in the works for a bit where Spagnuolo wanted to say in Kansas City and possibly win another Super Bowl. From what was once a weakness for the Chiefs in the defense, it is now a strength as the NFL should be scared of another run from the Chiefs.