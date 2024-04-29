Life has been pretty great for Travis Kelce as of late. Not only did he just help the Kansas City Chiefs win their second straight Super Bowl a few months ago, but his highly publicized relationship with music megastar Taylor Swift appears to be going quite well too. The cherry on top for Kelce is a new two-year, $34.25 million contract extension that he and the Chiefs agreed to on Monday afternoon that will make him the highest-paid tight end in the NFL.
#Chiefs star Travis Kelce’s contract extension tacks on two years and $34.25 million to the two years remaining on his old deal, per sources.
Kelce now has guaranteed money in 2024, with additional money vesting year-by-year. He’s signed through 2027, when he’ll be 38. pic.twitter.com/MEGSn5lCWm
— Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) April 29, 2024
Kelce has consistently been among the top tight ends in the league for over a decade now, and this extension will almost certainly allow him to finish his career with the Chiefs. Keeping him on the field alongside Patrick Mahomes has been crucial to Kansas City's success, and they now ensure he will continue to lead their receiving corps for the next few years.
While Kelce will be entering his age 35 season, he has made it clear he still wants to continue chasing Super Bowls, and the Chiefs have a team-wide goal of becoming the first team in NFL history to three-peat as Super Bowl champions. Kelce likely wasn't going anywhere, but if you ever needed any sort of reassurement that was the case, this extension should put you at ease.
Travis Kelce set to continue to lead the Chiefs aerial attack
The 2023 campaign was not the greatest for Kelce, who took a bit of a step back despite remaining wildly productive (93 REC, 984 YDS, 5 TD). Part of the issue was opposing defenses could devote so much attention to the star tight end because the Chiefs didn't really have any other pass-catchers who demanded attention like he did.
Kansas City's front office has set out to change that this offseason, though, as they signed Marquise Brown in free agency, and used their first-round pick in the 2024 NFL Draft on speedy wide receiver Xavier Worthy. Add in Rashee Rice (who is currently dealing with off-field legal issues), and the Chiefs offense had brought in some serious upgrades, which is scary considering that they just won Super Bowl 58.
Of course, the guy who makes the Chiefs offense tick is Mahomes under center, so having Kelce at his disposal in the passing game is key. Unsurprisingly, he was fired up to see Kelce sign this big new extension, and he let fans know moments after the news came out that he was never going to let his favorite target leave Kansas City.
I told yall I’ll never let him leave!! Congrats my guy! @tkelce https://t.co/9sqkZY8mU8
— Patrick Mahomes II (@PatrickMahomes) April 29, 2024
The good times appear set to keep on rolling for the Chiefs, and they have to be the favorites to win Super Bowl 59 and complete their three-peat quest based on their winning pedigree and offseason work to this point. Extending Kelce further solidifies that sentiment, and fans are going to be hyped to see that Kansas City's superstar tight end will be staying in town for the foreseeable future.