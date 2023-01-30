Travis Kelce let all of his thoughts out after the Kansas City Chiefs defeated the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Championship Game on Sunday. He fired back at Cincinnati with trash talk of his own after the Bengals previously called out the Chiefs. But Kelce is prepared to dial back the trash talk in the Super Bowl against his brother Jason Kelce, who’s a star lineman for the Philadelphia Eagles, per Jeff Kerr.

“It’s a cool scenario to be in. My mom can’t lose,” Kelce said in reference to playing against his brother in the Super Bowl. “You won’t see me talking too much trash because of how much respect and how much I love my brother. It’s definitely going to be an emotional game.”

The Chiefs-Eagles Super Bowl projects to be a highly competitive affair. Philadelphia features a strong offense and talented defensive unit. Meanwhile, Kansas City tends to lean on their offensive attack. Fueled by Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce, the Chiefs’ passing game is arguably the best in the league.

Former NFL tight end Tony Gonzalez recently referred to Mahomes and Kelce as an “all time” duo.

“This was outstanding and speaking the truth after the game, @tkelce,” Gonzalez wrote on Twitter. “Let’s go @Chiefs!!! Super Bowl LVIl here we come! One of the best duos of ALL TIME, these guys are ballers. #SBLVII.”

But defeating Philadelphia will be a challenge nonetheless.

Travis Kelce will look to get the job done against his brother in the Super Bowl.