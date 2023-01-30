Travis Kelce let all of his thoughts out after the Kansas City Chiefs defeated the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Championship Game on Sunday. He fired back at Cincinnati with trash talk of his own after the Bengals previously called out the Chiefs. But Kelce is prepared to dial back the trash talk in the Super Bowl against his brother Jason Kelce, who’s a star lineman for the Philadelphia Eagles, per Jeff Kerr.

“It’s a cool scenario to be in. My mom can’t lose,” Kelce said in reference to playing against his brother in the Super Bowl. “You won’t see me talking too much trash because of how much respect and how much I love my brother. It’s definitely going to be an emotional game.”

The Chiefs-Eagles Super Bowl projects to be a highly competitive affair. Philadelphia features a strong offense and talented defensive unit. Meanwhile, Kansas City tends to lean on their offensive attack. Fueled by Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce, the Chiefs’ passing game is arguably the best in the league.

Former NFL tight end Tony Gonzalez recently referred to Mahomes and Kelce as an “all time” duo.

“This was outstanding and speaking the truth after the game, @tkelce,” Gonzalez wrote on Twitter. “Let’s go @Chiefs!!! Super Bowl LVIl here we come! One of the best duos of ALL TIME, these guys are ballers. #SBLVII.”

Are you 1000% an NFL fan?

🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch newsletter.

*Sign up now and receive your own one-of-a-kind ClutchPoints photoshop with yourself and your favorite player!

RECOMMENDED
Patrick Mahomes, Chicago Bears, Kansas City Chiefs

Patrick Mahomes’ dad drops revelation that will make Bears fans hate Ryan Pace all over again

Ryan Bologna ·

Mayor Eric Adams, Philadelphia Eagles, NFL Playoffs

NYC mayor responds to Empire State Building’s odd tribute to Eagles

Charles Taylor ·

Super Bowl, Chiefs, Eagles, Super Bowl ticket prices

Super Bowl ticket prices: What it costs for Chiefs-Eagles showdown

Guilherme Hiray Leal ·

But defeating Philadelphia will be a challenge nonetheless.

Travis Kelce will look to get the job done against his brother in the Super Bowl.