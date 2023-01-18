The Kansas City Chiefs are preparing to welcome Trevor Lawrence and the Jacksonville Jaguars to town this weekend ahead of their AFC Divisional Round clash. Arrowhead Stadium is one of the best environments in all of the NFL, but the Jags quarterback doesn’t seem to think Chiefs fans will make it too difficult for him in terms of the crowd noise. When asked about playing at Arrowhead, Lawrence gave Chiefs Nation some bulletin board material, indicating he has some doubts about how loud the crowd can get, via Brad Henson.

Trevor Lawrence said: "I can't imagine Arrowhead Stadium will be much louder than Jacksonville last Saturday" 🤔pic.twitter.com/EKk7MAGjhb — Brad Henson Productions (@BradHensonPro) January 18, 2023

Speaking to reporters on Wednesday, Lawrence claimed he doesn’t envision that Arrowhead Stadium will be “much louder” than Jacksonville was during the Jaguars’ Wild Card Round clash against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Whether he meant to or not, Lawrence has effectively just issued a major challenge to Chiefs fans. They’ll be more determined than ever to make it difficult for Lawrence and the Jaguars offense to function, bringing the noise whenever possible. Lawrence has played on the road in Kansas City just one time this season, back in Week 10 of this season.

Perhaps he wasn’t too impressed by the volume back then, but the atmosphere will be amplified greatly in the Chiefs’ playoff opener. After hearing his comments, Chiefs fans will be sure to raise the volume in the Divisional Round in hopes of making the young quarterback eat his words.

Lawrence threw for 259 yards and two touchdowns while completing more than 70 percent of his pass attempts during their first meeting, a 27-17 win for the Chiefs. He’ll look to build off that performance and stage a massive upset in the Divisional Round after the Jags’ shocking comeback win in the Wild Card.

Trevor Lawrence was impressed by the atmosphere at TIAA Bank Field this past weekend, so now it’s up to Chiefs fans to give him a taste of the Kansas City postseason environment.