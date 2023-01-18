Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes paid his respects to the Jacksonville Jaguars after the team and quarterback Trevor Lawrence earned a 31-30 miracle win over the Los Angeles Chargers, NBC Sports content creator Myles Simmons wrote in a Wednesday article.

“I think the only difference is they might just have a little bit more confidence because they’re winning football games right now. But they’re a talented team,” Mahomes said in his press conference. “I knew that the first time we played them, you can see the talent that they had. They were flying around to the football. They made a few mistakes here and there and that’s why we kind of got the win the first time.

“But we understand how good this football team is and how much of a challenge it is going to be for us to go out there and try to find a way to get a win. And so, we’re trying to prepare ourselves the best way possible that we can find a way to win it there on Saturday.”

Lawrence threw four straight interceptions as Jacksonville fell to a 27-0 deficit with just minutes remaining in the first half. The 23-year-old quarterback helped turn the entire game around as he threw four straight touchdown passes in an effort to help the Jaguars claw back for an impossible win in the Wild Card round.

“I threw four picks in the first half and those guys beside me on offense and the guys on the other side of the ball never lost faith in me,” said Trevor Lawrence after the game. “That’s one thing that makes it easier.

“When you know you have guys who believe in you no matter what the circumstances are.”

Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs will kick off against the Jaguars at 3:30 p.m. CST on Saturday in Arrowhead Stadium during the Divisional Playoffs. The game will be broadcasted on NBC.