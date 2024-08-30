A bizarre, out-of-pocket moment by a USA flag football member has stirred up a media quote showdown. First, Darrell Doucette, the team's quarterback, said he was better than Kansas City Chiefs superstar Patrick Mahomes specifically at flag football. That was then countered by sports media host and former ESPN analyst Trey Wingo, who chimed in with his own two cents. It should be noted that he grew up a Dallas Cowboys fan, not a Chiefs fan.

“Patrick Mahomes picks up flag football tomorrow, Darrell Doucette becomes the water boy.”

That thud you just heard was the mic drop from Wingo. Seemingly taking a page out of the Noah Lyles media playbook, just aimlessly going after big sports superstars is the method of choice for Olympians. Flag football is receiving special inclusion in the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics as the host country can propose sports for approval based on numerous factors.

Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs can put a national spotlight on flag football

So, with the sport in the Olympics, Doucette started off with this whopper of a quote.

“At the end of the day, I feel like I’m better than Patrick Mahomes because of my IQ of the game,” Doucette said. “I know he’s right now the best in the league, I know he’s more accurate, I know he has all these intangibles, but when it comes to flag football, I feel like I know more than him.”

And it wasn't just Wingo who chimed-in with a clever response. Mahomes shared a classic 50 Cent meme over X to his adoring Chiefs fans.

Doucette continued to dig himself further into a hole by taking the criticisms personally, via Roman Antonio Vargas of The Guardian.

“I think it’s disrespectful that they just automatically assume that they’re able to just join the Olympic team because of the person that they are – they didn’t help grow this game to get to the Olympics,” Doucette explained. “Give the guys who helped this game get to where it’s at their respect.”

Is there some nuance to Doucette's argument? Some context given flag football's differences from the NFL? Perhaps there is.

“We just don’t think they’re going to be able to walk on the field and make the Olympic team because of the name, right?” he said. “They still have to go out there and compete.”

Mahomes and the Chiefs, coming off back-to-back Super Bowl wins, will take the field to indirectly prove they are good enough to make the Olympic flag football team for a Week 1 matchup hosting the Baltimore Ravens on Thursday, September 5 at 8:30 p.m. EST.