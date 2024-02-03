It takes a lot to be a dynasty in the NFL.

Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs are currently gearing up to appear in their fourth Super Bowl in five years. Mahomes has already established himself as one of the most accomplished quarterbacks of all time in just a few short years, and all of the success recently has opened up the question of whether or not the Chiefs can be considered an NFL dynasty.

One person who knows a thing or two about dynasties is former New England Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman, who recently chatted with Complex Sports on why he doesn't believe Kansas City has quite earned that distinction just yet.

“You've got to have three to be in the dynasty talk,” said Edelman, per Complex Sports on X, the social media platform formerly referred to as Twitter. “They're well on their way… they could not win it this year and then come back and win it next year, and that's still a dynasty.”

Three championships in one era are indeed generally considered to be the benchmark for talks of a dynasty in most professional sports leagues. Still, with the amount of success that they've had in such a short amount of time, it's hard not to think of Patrick Mahomes and company as already being dynastic in nature, even if they were to fall short against the San Francisco 49ers in Las Vegas.

In any case, Mahomes and his teammates will look to erase any doubt about their place in history at 6:30 PM on February 11 against San Francisco.