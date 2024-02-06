Patrick Mahomes could make a statement hairstyle change after the Super Bowl.

The Kansas City Chiefs are getting closer to their Super Bowl 58 matchup against the San Francisco 49ers. Star Kansas City quarterback Patrick Mahomes made an interesting comment on Travis Kelce's haircut to a reporter ahead of the big game.

Patrick Mahomes made an interesting plan of action for the conclusion of the Chiefs' Super Bowl run

Mahomes talked to reporters on Monday and left them with an intriguing quip about his star tight-end teammate:

“After [the Super Bowl] is over I'm gonna go to into my barber and ask him to give me the Travis Kelce [haircut] and see what happens,” Mahomes said, per Scott Reiss of KCTV5.

It seems the QB wants to take after his running mate in terms of personal style. Hopefully, Mahomes' request comes after a Kansas City win.

The Chiefs advanced to their third Super Bowl game in four years with their AFC Championship victory over the Baltimore Ravens. Mahomes and Kelce have been instrumental in Kansas City's postseason offensive success.

Both stars combined to account for KC's only two TDs in their last matchup. Mahomes ended the Ravens game with 241 yards and a TD. Meanwhile, Kelce amassed 116 yards and a TD on 11 receptions. The Chiefs need the duo to be at their best against a stubborn 49ers team.

San Francisco was nearly eliminated in their last two playoff games. Yet, Brock Purdy and Christian McCaffrey rallied the team with an incredible display of offense. Now, SF finds itself in a rematch of 2020's Super Bowl LIV.

Will the Chiefs be able to tame San Francisco's two MVP candidates and further cement themselves in NFL history books?