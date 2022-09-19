Chiefs LB Willie Gay suspended 4 games stemming from January arrest

Kansas City Chiefs linebacker Willie Gay was handed a four-game suspension from the NFL on Monday, according to reports. Per Ian Rapoport, Gay will be suspended for the next four games without pay as a result of a violation of the NFL’s Personal Conduct Policy. The linebacker will be out of commission until after the Chiefs’ game on Oct. 17 against the Buffalo Bills in Week 6, after which he’ll first be eligible to return to the team.

Chiefs LB Willie Gay Jr. was suspended without pay for the next four games for a violation of the NFL's Personal Conduct Policy.



Gay Jr. is eligible to return to the Chiefs' active roster on Monday, Oct. 17 following the team's Week 6 game vs. Buffalo.

The suspension stems from an off-field incident that occurred early in 2022. Gay was reportedly arrested back in January of 2022 on a misdemeanor charge of criminal property damage of less than $1,000. He pleaded not guilty to the charge. That incident transpired after Gay got into an altercation with the mother of his child while he was visiting his son.

The NFL deemed that Gay’s actions were in violation of the league’s Personal Conduct Policy, and have thus gone forth and issued a four-game suspension to the Chiefs’ linebacker.

Gay will be sidelined for each of the Chiefs’ next four matches, including showdowns with the Indianapolis Colts, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Las Vegas Raiders, and Buffalo Bills, four games that could prove crucial for the Chiefs this year. The Chiefs take on the 49ers in Week 7, when Gay will first be able to return to action.

Across the first two games of the season in 2022, Gay recorded 16 total tackles, 2.0 tackles for loss, one QB hit, and two pass defenses. He featured on 65% of the Chiefs’ defensive snaps in Week 1 and 92% in Week 2, so losing him will be a noticeable blow for KC’s defense.

Darius Harris is behind Gay on the Chiefs’ depth chart and figures to slot in at the starting linebacker position in his absence.