On Wednesday afternoon, the Kansas City Chiefs hit the field for a Christmas Day matchup with the Pittsburgh Steelers on the road. It was the Chiefs' second game in just five days, and marked the second straight year that Patrick Mahomes and company would be playing on Christmas Day.

The Chiefs got off to a strong start in this one thanks to a touchdown reception from rookie wide receiver Xavier Worthy; however, the former Texas Longhorns star cost his team some yards in the ensuing celebration.

Worthy appeared to mimick a scene from The Grinch in which the green creature steals presents, throwing them into an imaginary bag held by his teammate, and the referees responded by throwing a flag for unsportsmanlike conduct.

Despite the mishap on the (very controversial) unsportsmanlike penalty call, Worthy has still had a solid rookie season for the Cheifs after being drafted in the first round last spring.

Kansas City has needed all of the help it can get at the wide receiver position this year considering the plethora of injuries they have endured, including most notably to Rashee Rice, who is out for the season with an injury sustained against the Los Angeles Chargers.

While Patrick Mahomes and the offense haven't exactly been lighting the world on fire so far in 2024, fans need look no further than last year to see an example of the Chiefs seemingly sleepwalking through the regular season before putting things together for the postseason, winning a Super Bowl Championship in the process.

Of course, a record of 14-1 would hardly be considered “sleepwalking” for most teams, even as some of the Chiefs' victories have come in spectacularly bizarre fashion.

In any case, up next for the Chiefs is a road game vs the Denver Broncos to close out the regular season.