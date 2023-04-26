Heading into the 2023 NFL Draft, Boston College wide receiver Zay Flowers may be one of the first pass catchers to hear their name called on Thursday night. It now appears that Flowers has his sights set on joining one team in particular.

Zay Flowers, who recently shared the field with star quarterback Patrick Mahomes during a workout, has his eyes on joining the Kansas City Chiefs.

During a recent appearance on Good Morning Football, Flowers spoke about Mahomes. He also spoke about potentially joining the Chiefs.

“It was crazy. As soon as you even break your route, the ball (is) in your face. I feel like it’s way easier to catch the ball and run with him because you know where the ball’s gonna be,” said Flowers when talking about catching passes from Mahomes.

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Following his comments made regarding Mahomes, Zay Flowers sent a message straight to Chiefs general manager Brett Veach. He stated, “Just get up there!” in regards to Kansas City moving up to select him.

These comments from Zay Flowers come just days after he received high praise from Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce.

Heading into the draft, the Chiefs will likely look to make a move at wide receiver. When looking at the prospects in this year’s class, there may not be a better fit than Zay Flowers. With the versatility that he brings to the offense, he could quickly become a threat in Kansas City. Adding him alongside Kadarius Toney, Skyy Moore, Marquez Valdes-Scantling, and Kelce could see this offense once again be elite.