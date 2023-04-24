Jack Deignan is an artist of many mediums who grew up playing every sport under the sun, contributing to his extreme passion for all major US sports today. He split his youth between the cities of Chicago and Cleveland and now resides in Los Angeles, as he recently received his undergraduate degree in English and Film & Tv from UCLA. When not following and writing about sports, Jack loves to make music, design, write stories and try new things.

The 2023 NFL Draft is set to begin on Thursday, and the Kansas City Chiefs will be looking to add to their Super Bowl winning roster. Star tight end Travis Kelce has his eyes on two prospects that could come in and be weapons right away for MVP quarterback Patrick Mahomes, reports NFL Network’s James Palmer.

“Both of those guys could help us right now. That’s how special they are.”

That’s what Kelce had to say about wide receivers Zay Flowers and Quentin Johnston after a recent workout with the prospects. Kelce said that all eyes were on the two wide receivers during the workout, and he was impressed by how ready they seem for NFL football.

Of course, with Patrick Mahomes at quarterback, the Chiefs could probably make any skillplayer in the NFL a viable option. It is a scary proposition for a Chiefs team to get better than it already is.

Mahomes and Travis Kelce have proven to be the best quarterback and tight end duo in the NFL, and both are on individual trajectories to be considered the best players ever at their positions. Even if the Chiefs don’t nab either Flowers or Johnston, they should be fine on Sundays with Kelce and Mahomes.

Nonetheless, expect the Chiefs to target Zay Flowers and Quentin Johnston once the 2023 NFL Draft begins on Thursday. The Kansas City brass is sure to trust Kelce, as he and Mahomes know football well enough to have already won two Chiefs Super Bowls, while still being plenty hungry for more.