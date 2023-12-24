Jerick McKinnon has been placed on IR by the Kansas City Chiefs as he has been dealing with a groin injury.

The Kansas City Chiefs reportedly have placed running back Jerick McKinnon on IR, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

Jerick McKinnon had not participated in practice this week with the Chiefs due to a groin injury, and now he will miss an extended period of time as he goes on IR.

McKinnon had played ini 12 games this year, and rushed for just 60 yards with a touchdown on the ground, while catching 25 balls for 192 yards and four touchdowns through the air, according to Pro Football Reference. He was a popular outlet for Patrick Mahomes in the passing game, but now he will not have that option.

The Chiefs' running back depth chart now has Isiah Pacheco, Clyde Edwards-Helaire and La'Mical Perine without McKinnon on the field. It will be interesting to see how the Chiefs will that check down option for Patrick Mahomes.

McKinnon will be eligible to return for the Chiefs in the playoffs at some point.

Kansas City finishes with three games against the Las Vegas Raiders, Cincinnati Bengals and Los Angeles Chargers. The Chiefs are looking to secure the AFC West over the next few weeks. They will now have to do that with McKinnon off the field.

It is likely that the Chiefs secure a playoff spot and the AFC West in the next few weeks, but it remains to be seen what seed they will have when the AFC playoffs come around. Kansas City is used to having the No. 1 seed, and it might be different this time around.