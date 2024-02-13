Mecole Hardman clears the air

Last Sunday, fans were treated to a show with the Super Bowl going into overtime for only the second time in NFL history. Following the game, many reports surfaced about players being unaware of the new overtime rules. This apparently caught the eye of Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Mecole Hardman, who was less than pleased about being involved in the discussions.

In a post on X (Twitter), Hardman quoted one of the tweets and claimed that the narrative about him being unaware of the said rules was false.

“I knew the rule!!! False news,” he captioned the post.

I knew the Rule!!! False news https://t.co/iyxkTcm11s — Mecole Hardman Jr. (@MecoleHardman4) February 12, 2024

Amid all the postgame discussions, coach Andy Reid cleared the air, stating that the Chiefs were knowledgeable about Super Bowl overtime scenarios. In fact, defensive tackle Chris Jones and safety Justin Reid talked about going through the rules as part of their preparations.

Certain players of the San Francisco 49ers, on the other hand, admitted their unawareness of how postseason overtime rules differ from that of the regular season. Defensive tackle Arik Armstead disclosed that he found out the details once it was shown on the stadium's jumbotron while fullback Kyle Juszczyk assumed that the Niners wanted immediate ball possession in extra minutes so that they could score a touchdown first.

The new overtime rules allow both teams a possession each, even if the team with the first possession in extra minutes manages a touchdown. With all the talks surrounding the topic, it's safe to say that teams who will compete in the upcoming Super Bowls will be more aware moving forward.