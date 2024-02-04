Taylor Swift's Dad is the newest Chiefs fan, but Scott Swift is a major football fan anyway with or without Travis Kelce.

Taylor Swift's dad, Scott Swift, revealed his newfound allegiance to the Kansas City Chiefs in light of his daughter's relationship with Travis Kelce, the team's tight end.

Scott, known for his staunch support of the Philadelphia Eagles, spoke candidly to a paparazzo at LAX. Page Six reports that the pop star's father emphasized his general fondness for football teams, including the Chiefs. “I’m a football fan — of all teams.”

He cited Andy Reid, the Chiefs' head coach, who had previously coached the Eagles, as a factor in his newfound admiration.

Accompanied by his son, Austin Swift, as well as Taylor's manager, Robert Allen, and assistant, Erica Worden, Scott arrived in Los Angeles ahead of the Grammy Awards where Taylor is nominated for six awards. Including Album of the Year, Song of the Year and Record of the Year.

Taylor Swift, who will be attending the Grammys in LA, plans to travel to Las Vegas to support Kelce and the Chiefs in the upcoming Super Bowl LVIII. Despite Scott's longtime allegiance to the Eagles, he has expressed openness to supporting other teams. Particularly the Chiefs, given his daughter's relationship with Kelce.

Travis, who has been dating Swift since August, has forged a close bond with Scott in recent months, even giving him a playful nickname. While it remains uncertain if Taylor Swift's dad will root for the Chiefs and attend the Super Bowl, the proximity of Las Vegas to Los Angeles suggests the possibility.

What we do know is that Taylor will be going from Grammys to Tokyo to Superbowl in a week…swiftly.