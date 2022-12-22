By Owen Crisafulli · 4 min read

The Kansas City Chiefs have remained one of the top teams in the AFC in the 2022 season, and that has shown up in the Pro Bowl voting throughout the league. The Chiefs had seven players selected for the Pro Bowl, which is a great achievement for players to earn for their hard work throughout the season.

The Chiefs path to success has been the same as it has been for the past few seasons; follow Patrick Mahomes’ lead. Mahomes is the best quarterback in the NFL right now, and as long as he’s on the field, the Chiefs will have a shot to win. But it’s also worth noting that Kansas City has a lot of skilled players around Mahomes who help him win games as well.

Even though the Chiefs had seven players selected for the Pro Bowl, it feels like there were a couple of players on their roster that also could have been voted onto the team, but ultimately weren’t. Let’s take a look at the Chiefs three biggest Pro Bowl snubs, and see why they were deserving of earning a spot on the initial AFC Pro Bowl roster.

3. L’Jarius Sneed

The Chiefs secondary needed someone to step up this season after Charvarius Ward departed in free agency over the past offseason, and it turns out that L’Jarius Sneed has been that guy. Sneed has taken on a bigger role as the team’s top corner, and he has excelled in his first season leading the way in the secondary.

Opposing offenses are passing the ball often against the Chiefs, typically because they are trailing, which means that Sneed is getting a lot of work in. He’s already been targeted 85 times this season, and while his opposing quarterback passer rating is a bit high at 89.8, Sneed has done more than enough with the bigger workload he has found himself with this season.

Sneed’s counting stats aren’t bad either, as he has 95 tackles, including 3.5 sacks and three tackles for a loss, as well as 10 passes defended, two interceptions, and three fumbles forced. Sneed has been all over the place at corner for the Chiefs this season, and it looks like they have found their top cornerback of the future after losing Ward this past offseason.

2. Trey Smith

Three of the seven Chiefs Pro Bowlers were offensive linemen, and you can make a case that a fourth one should have been added to the AFC roster in Trey Smith. Smith has been the epitome of consistency for the Chiefs on their offensive line at the right guard position since he was drafted last year, and it should have led to his first career Pro Bowl selection in 2022.

Smith has been rock solid in the 13 games he’s played in this season, holding up well in pass protection while also creating massive holes in the run game as well. Smith has quickly established himself as one of the best run blocking offensive linemen in the game, and it’s a bit confusing to see Orlando Brown Jr., who has been far more inconsistent this season, get selected over him on the o-line.

Smith’s teammate Joe Thuney is a solid pick at the guard position for the Chiefs, but it feels like Smith was also deserving of his first career Pro Bowl selection. Smith has continued his strong play his rookie season into the 2022 campaign, and while he didn’t make it on the initial cut this year, it seems like only a matter of time until he gets the recognition he deserves.

1. Nick Bolton

Nick Bolton put together a strong rookie campaign in 2021, but he’s managed to take things to another level this season, and he is easily the Chiefs biggest Pro Bowl snub this year. Bolton has been the heart and soul of Kansas City’s defense this year, and it was tough to see him just miss out on being included on the initial cut.

Bolton has done a little bit of everything at the center of KC’s defense this season. He has already racked up 137 tackles on the season, nine of which have gone for a loss. Bolton also has picked up a pair of sacks, as well as two interceptions and a forced fumble too. Bolton has done it all this season, and it’s tough to find another player in the league who has made as big of an impact as he has for the Chiefs defense.

Roquan Smith and C.J. Mosley are solid choices as well, and you really could go either way with a combination of these three guys, but seeing Bolton get left off here is tough. Similar to Smith, he’s been so good in his sophomore campaign that the question isn’t whether or not he will be a Pro Bowler, but when he will be a Pro Bowler.