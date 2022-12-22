By R.P. Salao · 2 min read

The 2023 NFL Pro Bowl rosters have been announced and there’s no position more contentious than quarterback.

Announced as the six QBs making the cut are Kansas City Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes, Buffalo Bills’ Josh Allen, and Cincinnati Bengals’ Joe Burrow for the AFC while Philadelphia Eagles’ Jalen Hurts, Minnesota Vikings’ Kirk Cousins, and Seattle Seahawks’ Geno Smith round out the NFC.

Pro Bowl QBs: • Jalen Hurts

• Kirk Cousins

• Geno Smith • Joe Burrow

• Patrick Mahomes

• Josh Allen — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) December 22, 2022

Names like Patrick Mahomes and Josh Allen on the Pro Bowl list were to be expected from the AFC side coming into the season, while nobody would’ve been surprised to see Joe Burrow make it after his amazing run to the Super Bowl just months prior.

The NFC proved to be much more interesting for its QB trio. Jalen Hurts being selected was a no-brainer pick with his Eagles flying high atop the NFL league standings. In similar vein, Kirk Cousins joins him with the Vikings cruising to a playoff berth this year. Most surprising of all is Geno Smith, who’s been one of the compelling storylines of the season taking over since Russell Wilson’s exit.

No Aaron Rodgers or Tom Brady from the the NFC side would’ve been surprising prior to the season, but completely understandable as their teams have struggled throughout the year. The AFC side had Miami Dolphins’ Tua Tagovailoa leading the fan-vote but it wasn’t enough for him to make the final list. Baltimore Ravens’ Lamar Jackson and Los Angeles Chargers’ Justin Herbert also couldn’t squeeze in after making the Pro Bowl list last season.